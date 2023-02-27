A fear-inducing supernatural horror Guillermo del Toro plans to remake is once again making our skin crawl

Crafting a movie based on the supernatural is one of the most fascinating aspects in the realm of cinematic horror. From the inclusion of grisly demons haunting a home to the mangled appearance of vengeful spirits that creep within the shadows, there’s something completely jaw-dropping about the captivating sub-genre. And while some flicks that fall under the tag are ridiculously ludicrous and comically awful, other underground treasures deserve to be celebrated for their particular uniqueness. This is essentially the case for 2017’s Terrified (Aterrados in Spanish) — an Argentine horror flick that displays what nightmares are truly made of.

Following its release, the film went on to be considered one of the scariest horror movies of 2018 by Vulture — with a 77 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes also helping to boost the feature’s genuine fear factor. Of course, all this acclaim led the film to attract a cult following over the years, and if Redditors on the r/horror sub are any indication, the film is still making our skin crawl almost 6 years later.

Image via Aura Films

From a hauntingly old ghost to several glaring elements of the supernatural, the comment section on Reddit is chock-full of horror fanatics applauding the film as “one of the creepiest movies” ever made, while others declare it one of the only horror movies that ever actually scared them.

The aforementioned flick is so terrifying, in fact, that horror master Guillermo del Toro initially had plans of shooting a remake for Searchlight Pictures back in December of 2018. Very little information has been heard about the potential project since then, but true horror diehards know that whatever del Toro touches always turns to gold.

Terrified is available to stream now on Shudder.