It’s hard to think of Dwayne Johnson and films that don’t immediately take off. Johnson is an incredible actor, and he’s someone the entire family can watch. His characters stand out across a broad spectrum of movies, from Dr. Xander “Smolder” Bravestone and Davis Okoye to Luke Hobbs and The Scorpion King.

One film that stars Johnson alongside other great actors like Channing Tatum, Bruce Willis, Lee Byung-hun, and Adrianne Palicki didn’t quite hit well with fans. G.I. Joe: Retaliation has a score of 29% on Rotten Tomatoes, and many say it’s too full of action and loses the plot.

The synopsis for the film is as follows:

“Framed for crimes against the country, the G.I. Joe team is terminated by Presidential order. This forces the G.I. Joes into not only fighting their mortal enemy Cobra; they are forced to contend with threats from within the government that jeopardize their very existence.”

With action movies, fans can be all over the board with too little or too much fight and power. Will the plot stand out enough, or will it take over, and all the action has been spoiled in trailers? It can be hard to nail it down perfectly, and many said this movie just didn’t get it right.

That being said, the film has been a hit on Netflix for several days in many countries. According to FlixPatrol, G.I. Joe: Retaliation is in the top ten in several countries, including Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Thailand, and Kenya.

You can watch G.I. Joe: Retaliation on Netflix now.