A Forgotten Emilia Clarke Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

An overlooked Emilia Clarke movie is finding new life on Netflix. Last Christmas is currently the streaming app’s top ten films in various countries, including Bangladesh, Cyprus, Denmark, Estonia, Greece, and India, according to FlixPatrol. It’s also the 13th most popular film worldwide.

The 2019 romance follows the life of Kate Andrich (Clarke), who works all year round at a Christmas shop as an elf. Things ultimately take a turn after she meets a man named Tom Webster (Henry Golding). As the pair’s love grows throughout the film, it becomes the greatest gift of all.

The film also stars Michelle Yeoh, Emma Thompson, Lydia Leonard, Lucy Miller, Boris Isaković, Rebecca Root, Ingrid Oliver, Laura Evelyn, Patti LuPone, Calvin Demba, Jade Anouka, Rob Delaney, Peter Serafinowicz, Peter Mygind, Amit Shah, Maxim Baldry, Sue Perkins, Liran Nathan, and Richard Stoker.

Upon the movie’s release, it has generated $123.4 million worldwide. Despite Last Christmas‘ commercial success, it received mixed reviews from critics because of the screenplay.

Since then, Emilia Clarke has worked on many projects, including Game of Thrones‘s final season, Murder Manuel, and Above Suspicion. The actress is currently working on The Amazing Maurice alongside Hugh Laurie (House), Hugh Bonneville, and Himesh Patel. The film is based on Terry Pratchett’s 2001 book titled The Amazing Maurice and His Educated Rodents. No exact release date has been set. As for Henry Golding, his other acting jobs consisted of The Gentlemen, Monsoon, Snake Eyes, and Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins 2

Last Christmas is now streaming on Netflix.