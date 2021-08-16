A Forgotten Harrison Ford Movie Is Blowing Up on Netflix

The Secret Life of Pets 2 with Harrison Ford, Eric Stonestreet, Patton Oswalt, Kevin Hart, and others debuted in 2019 to mixed reviews and a much smaller box office haul than the original, but that hasn’t prevented the film from becoming a surprise success on the streaming platform Netflix, according to FlixPatrol.



While The Secret Life of Pets 2 isn’t breaking into the top 10 in the United States, the film has reached the number one spot in several countries including Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Hungary, Slovakia, and Slovenia.

The first Secret Life of Pets premiered in 2016 and the sequel brings the duo of Max and Duke back from the original. At the start of the film, Max and Duke are adjusting to their new life with their owner Katie’s husband Chuck, and a baby in their home. Their family eventually decides to go on a road trip to the farm of Chuck’s uncle where they meet Harrison Ford’s character, Rooster.



Rooster is a no-nonsense Welsh Sheepdog who teaches Max a few lessons in courage during their stay at the farm. Rooster’s gruff demeanor and lack of expression is a great fit for the grizzled Ford which might explain why Ford believes he was “typecast” for the role.



As of yet, there is no official word on a third installment in The Secret Life of Pets franchise, but if you’re looking to get your Harrison Ford fix, he’s next slated to appear in the fifth Indiana Jones film set for release in 2022.