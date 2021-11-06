A Forgotten John Travolta Film Is Finding New Life On Netflix

During a career that dates back to the mid-1970s, John Travolta has experienced the highs and lows of fame, fortune and the movie business more than once.

Saturday Night Fever turned him into an almost overnight sensation and A-list superstar, but the next decade saw him struggle to maintain those levels of success, with the actor coming close to slipping into obscurity. However, Quentin Tarantino’s Pulp Fiction reignited and rejuvenated Travolta’s prospects, and he was once again one of the biggest names in the industry throughout the 1990s.

Then came the disastrous Battlefield Earth, a bomb so misguided that he’s arguably never recovered, and you’re a lot more likely to find the 67 year-old in a VOD genre thriller than at your local multiplex these days. However, one of the last movies he made before his disastrous L. Ron Hubbard adaptation has been finding a surprising new lease of life on Netflix, with The General’s Daughter currently the sixth most-watched movie on Netflix in the United States, as per FlixPatrol.

Travolta leads the cast as military police detective Paul Brenner, investigating the rape and murder of the titular woman. As you’d expect, things get a lot more complicated from there after he discovers that everything is not quite what it seems. The General’s Daughter was a decent-sized hit at the box office despite being largely panned by critics, but bad reviews clearly haven’t discouraged Netflix subscribers from checking it out.