A Forgotten Tom Cruise Film Is Finding New Life On Streaming

A forgotten Tom Cruise movie is finding new life on streaming right now. The Top Gun actor has featured in countless blockbusters over the past few decades, but even with Cruise’s star-power not all of them can be hits. Some flop hard and so are remembered for their notoriety – like 2017’s The Mummy – while others make a serviceable amount of money and receive decent reviews and then kind of fade away. Like 2013’s Oblivion.

In between 2012’s franchise-starter Jack Reacher and 2014’s acclaimed Edge of Tomorrow, Cruise made this post-apocalyptic sci-fi from Tron: Legacy‘s Joseph Kosinski, as based on his unpublished graphic novel, which takes place in 2077, after humanity has abandoned Earth after a war with aliens. The Hollywood heavyweight features as Jack Harper, who’s sent back to the derelict world to service drones who hunt down the remaining aliens – known as scavengers. But his mission will lead him to uncover the hidden truth about the war and the secrets of his own past.

On the back of a budget of $120 million, Oblivion earned itself a pretty hefty $287.9 million globally. Reviews didn’t exactly match its box office success, however, with the movie generally deriving criticism for its thin script, though Kosinski’s visuals were praised as was Cruise’s strong performance. On Rotten Tomatoes, it sits at a critics score of just 53%. But streaming audiences must be loving it as it’s currently the 10th most popular title on Hulu this weekend, according to Flix Patrol.

Cruise and Kosinski also must’ve enjoyed working together as the director and star are pairing up again for 2022’s Top Gun: Maverick, the long-awaited sequel to Cruise’s 1986 hit. That flies into theaters next May. And a few months after that arrives, Cruise will be reprising another of his most iconic roles – IMF agent Ethan Hunt – in Mission: Impossible 7, which is finally due to blast onto screens in September 2022.

You can watch Tom Cruise in Oblivion on Hulu now.