A freshly panned in-house exclusive unimaginatively terrorizes the Netflix Top 10 in 78 nations

Death, taxes, and underwhelming Netflix originals are three of the very few guarantees in life, so it’s without a single shred of surprise we discover that The Curse of Bridge Hollow has laughed in the face of a critical drubbing to instantaneously become one of the platform’s biggest hits.

As per FlixPatrol, since being added to the library this past Friday, the latest Marlon Wayans comedy that lives to disappoint has snaffled a position on the Top 10 most-watched list in no less than 78 countries around the world. In addition, it’s rocketed right to the very top in a dozen of them including the United States, although we’d expect it to improve upon those numbers by the end of the weekend.

Cr. Frank Masi/Netflix © 2022.

In keeping with the groundhog day that comes with Netflix’s in-house exclusives, The Curse of Bridge Hollow has been dismissed by critics after scraping together a middling 37 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes, while a 71 percent user rating at the time of writing once more reveals that subscribers tend to get a great deal more enjoyment out of the company’s incessantly average output.

To be fair, nobody was expecting the film to trouble the Academy Awards when it’s a family-friendly fantasy drenched in the spooky shenanigans of Halloween, with Wayans’ Howard Gordon and his daughter Sydney (played by Stranger Things breakout Priah Ferguson) teaming up to save the day when the decorations in their town come to life and cause mischief.

It would make a decent double-feature with Adam Sandler’s Hubie Halloween, then, providing you don’t have an issue with blandness.