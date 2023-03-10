A Ghostface and M3GAN crossover is the horror duo we never knew we needed

Scream VI just blew it out of the water on its Thursday previews with a $5.7 million opening at the box office, while M3GAN is sitting at about $173 million after its release in January. What if they went head to head, as in M3GAN likes to play hide-and-seek while Ghostface likes to seek and slash?

Is that something fans would like to see?

M3GAN is brand new in the horror genre, while Ghostface has been slashing people to death for years — 27 to be exact — since they started in 1996. Of course, Ghostface keeps reincarnating while M3GAN is a simple doll, only she has AI and she doesn’t really follow the rules all that well. After all, her inventor did try to destroy her. It’s only right that she rebels, and kills everyone she doesn’t like, appreciates, or who annoys her even slightly.

In 2023, M3GAN is reminiscent of the 1980 horror films where the bad guy just doesn’t know how to die. Is that something Ghostface can deal with? Oh, wait!

i love hide and seek ❤️‍🔥 pic.twitter.com/ML1HV3Kec4 — M3GAN (@meetM3GAN) March 10, 2023

It would be a phenomenal showdown and fans are already in so where do they buy the tickets? Or how long do they have to wait to see it unfold?

There is an old reference at play here. In 1983, before anyone one of these monsters were even thought of, there was a film called Wargames starring Matthew Broderick who was a kid in the movie playing a video game that his computer started to take seriously and almost launched the world into war. That was one of the first looks at the dangers of AI. Oh, M3GAN! It’s already looking bad for you, girl!

Let’s play! — Southern Doc (@cognac62) March 10, 2023

Not to get off topic, but it’s funny when other movies break into the conversation.

highest kill count? bring it. pic.twitter.com/uDvVyoeQpk — Cocaine Bear (@cocainebear) March 9, 2023

Of course, Ghostface isn’t scared. If he was scared, he’d say he was scared.

What’s a bear’s natural lifespan again? — Scream (@ScreamMovies) March 9, 2023

Everyone is trying to get in on this challenge!

I’m a pro at this pic.twitter.com/tLQ70P0KyM — Pluto TV (@PlutoTV) March 9, 2023

And Ghostface is just loving the attention! Why not? He’s looking at $35 to $40 million just over the weekend.

Oh, are you now? — Scream (@ScreamMovies) March 10, 2023

Forget about all that because M3GAN stepped up and that’s what matters. She’s a doll who can’t die no matter how many times Ghostface uses a knife to cut her down. Ghostface is human, although keeps coming back and back and back. So, game on!