A glamorous new show is selling well on Netflix

Selling Tampa is the new spin-off of the wildly popular Netflix real estate agent reality TV show Selling Sunset. This season focuses on the all-Black and all-woman run Allure Realty who is based in Tampa, Florida. The show focuses on the drama between the women as they sell on the luxury property market of Tampa.

According to FlixPatrol, Selling Sunset is second on the rankings for TV shows in the US after its debut on the 15th of December.

The show has also has been well received, with Decider saying it should be streamed and fans on Twitter loving it:

6 episodes in and #SellingTampa is already better then all 4 Seasons of #SellingSunset pic.twitter.com/GZpaXaRc0O — JReality (@jamesbishop2347) December 15, 2021

The shade in Selling Tampa is so delicious. Calling someone “HR” because they’re in everyone’s business has me SCREAMING 😭 — . (@faceyourfront) December 15, 2021

Okay but can we all talk about how stunning Colony is! Terrible name but she is so beautiful. #SellingTampa pic.twitter.com/ZpTSUHjzm0 — JJ (@jjanae) December 16, 2021

If it’s anything like its sister show Selling Sunset, which currently sits at a 79% Fresh audience score, the Tampa-based show will be a hit with audiences. There hasn’t been any news from Netflix about a season 2, but with all the fan love, it’s likely on the way.