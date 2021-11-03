A Gory Horror Anthology Is Shockingly Popular On Disney Plus

Disney’s acquisition of Fox came at a conveniently fortunate time for the Mouse House, and it’s been of huge benefit to subscribers that shell out their monthly fee for both of the company’s streaming services.

Not only have a slew of Sony-owned titles made their way to the Disney Plus library, but more adult-orientated movies and TV shows have beefed out Hulu’s selection of content as well. Of course, the latter platform isn’t available in many international markets, which is why the STAR expansion has seen Clive Barker adaptation Books of Blood crack the D+ Top 10 most-watched list.

As per FlixPatrol, the anthology movie is bringing up the rear in tenth position, having been made available to overseas customers last week. Star Trek veteran Brannon Braga co-writes and directs the film, which tells three tales loosely adapted from Barker’s six-story collection that was first published in 1984 and 1985.

Jenna, Miles and Bennett form the trio of plot strands, with names including Britt Robertson, Anna Friel, Rafi Gavron, Yul Vazquez and Paige Turco playing their part. Unfortunately, Rotten Tomatoes only deemed Books of Blood worthy of a 25% Rotten Tomatoes score, but that hasn’t stopped it from becoming one of the most surprising titles to dominate the family-friendly Disney Plus in a long time.