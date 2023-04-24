A ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ star has already proven why they need to swap Marvel for the ‘Scream’ franchise

Ahead of Scream VI officially arriving on Paramount Plus tomorrow, the discussion of horror and Marvel meshing together has quickly risen to the top of the trends. Of course, this possibility has only been strengthened after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 star Karen Gillan sneakily introduced the world to a mind-blowing concept involving the iconic slasher franchise. And, trust us, the idea is more out-of-this-world than you can even imagine.

Back in March, the Scottish actress shared an interesting story on her official TikTik account, detailing the events of her Scream shop in school — where she created characters and sold merchandise relating to the horror franchise. In the process, she wrote Scream: The Musical, and even went on to share one of the songs for all of her followers to see. “Scream, Scream, Scream is good and wild,” were the song’s shining lyrics — which immediately caught on with fellow TikTokers.

And if the lyrics alone weren’t hilarious enough, Gillan effortlessly kicked it up a notch by demonstrating a few choreography skills that the supposed musical was set to display. The aforementioned musical has yet to come to fruition, of course, but that certainly doesn’t mean that the ship has sailed on that venture.

Given how successful the film franchise has been for nearly three decades now, along with a short-lived MTV series, the possibility of a Scream-inspired musical could still very well be in the cards. After all, when it comes to the colossal Hollywood landscape, anything is possible.