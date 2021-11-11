A Gun-Slinging Western Shoots Up The Streaming Charts

Western films may not come out as often as they used to but one is currently making quite a big bang across several streaming services. According to stats from FlixPatrol, it’s currently in the top 10 films in the US on both Amazon Prime Video and iTunes.

Certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes, Old Henry is a fantastic gun-slinging story starring Tim Blake Nelson, Scott Haze, Gavin Lewis, Stephen Dorff, and country music legend Trace Adkins. Here’s a synopsis for the film:

“A quiet man and his son take in a wounded stranger near his homestead, along with a bag full of cash. The stranger claims he’s a sheriff being pursued by outlaws, but the man can’t be sure.”

The movie has been incredibly well-received by critics and it’s sad that many people missed out on seeing it in cinemas. It only ever was shown in about 30 theaters in the US and one time near the Venice Film Festival before hitting video on demand services on October 8, 2021.

Currently, that’s the best way to watch the film and Old Henry is currently available to stream on demand on Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, Apple TV, YouTube, and Google Play Movies. Make sure to check it out and see what all the fuss is about!