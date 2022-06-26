A half-decent hybrid of horror and mystery spirals on the streaming Top 10

They often say that bad movies can sometimes be more enjoyable than average ones, and looking at the consensus, it would be fair to place director Adam Stilwell’s The Free Fall into the latter camp.

That’s not a generalization, either, with the critical and audience consensus on Rotten Tomatoes both firmly in agreement that the unwieldy hybrid of relationship drama, murder mystery, and horror is about as perfectly acceptable as it gets, seeing as the two camps have both awarded the film a 50 percent score.

Then again, a 4.6/10 rating on IMDb could nudge it towards the lesser half of the spectrum, although that hasn’t stopped Hulu subscribers from giving it their time this weekend. As per FlixPatrol, The Free Fall is currently bringing up the rear on the platform’s Top 10 most-watched list in the United States, so it’s clearly got enough about it to draw in an audience.

via Gravitas Ventures

Andrea Londo and Shawn Ashmore headline the ensemble as Sara and Nick, who seem like an average couple on the surface. However, the former wakes up from a coma to be told she’d attempted to commit suicide, despite having no recollection of the events, or even who this man is claiming to be her spouse.

From there, Sara begins to question her own sanity as the lines between reality and her memories continue to blur, with the driving force of the narrative her quest to separate fact from fiction to save herself from the personal hell she finds herself trapped in. It’s an intriguing enough conceit, but it’s up to the viewer to decide if The Free Fall really is as average as everyone says.