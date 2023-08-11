A HBO romcom, of all things, is secretly skewering how Marvel Studios treats its directors

It’s safe to say there’s not a huge amount of crossover between Sex and the City spinoff And Just Like That and die-hard MCU fans. But someone involved in the show seems to have inside knowledge of how Marvel Studios makes movies and is using it to poke some fun at Kevin Feige.

This all centers on Armin Amiri’s new character Ravi Gordi, an Indian director famous for his breakout action hit “Nepal Kapow!” This appears to be a thinly veiled analog of RRR as it contains a scene “where the tigers jump out of the freight train and attack the soldiers.”

Image via Max

Anyway, fresh from an indie action hit, the Sex and the City universe version of Marvel Studios has scooped Ravi up to make a movie, mirroring their usual tactic of tapping less established talent they can push around. As such, we see him negotiating action sequences on the phone and talking about location shoots.

In a telling twist, this episode is written and directed by Julie Rottenberg, who began her career at DC Comics as the editor of their Vertigo line. She worked on counterculture hits like Doom Patrol, The Invisibles and Hellblazer, so at least knows her superheroes. Perhaps she’s making a comment on how things have ended up since then?

All that said, And Just Like That isn’t exactly glowing about the MCU. Earlier in the season the girls were discussing the best place to meet single men and suggest “a Marvel movie.” Ouch.