A hidden gem overshadowed by ‘Top Gun’, crash lands at number five on the Netflix charts

Tom Cruise’s massive legacy sequel Top Gun: Maverick was one of the biggest successes of 2022, but it also led to many other films being left to feed on box office scraps and starving on wafer thin promotion.

The Korean War biopic drama Devotion fell victim to Cruise’s blockbuster in cinemas, but has finally taken flight after a huge debut on Netflix. Following a truly woeful box office which saw the $90 million flick make just $21 million, there’s a much deserved surge.

Upon landing in Netflix’s library, Devotion has found itself parked safely in the number five spot in the streaming service’s top ten. With just 5.9 million hours viewed, it’s hardly been a roaring success, but a solid entry given how little people know of it, or the war it is set in.

The Jonathan Majors-led film tells the true tale of two close airforce pilots as they serve through America’s forgotten but brutal war in Korea. While it’s nowhere near as flash as Vietnam and is technically still in ceasefire, the Korean War is rarely used for major blockbusters.

Critically well received, it’s a massive shame this one didn’t quite get the same audience as Top Gun. While both definitely fall into the slight war and military propaganda areas, this one’s period setting powers to through to becomign a far more interesting tale. Majors is joined in the cast by Joe Jonas of all people, as well as Top Gun: Maverick’s Glen Powell. Guess old mate Glen is rather passionate about aviation flicks.

Devotion is available to stream on Netflix.