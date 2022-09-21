A hit heist caper critics and crowds can’t agree on enjoys ill-gotten gains on Netflix

Very rarely do critics and audiences find themselves in unanimous agreement, but it doesn’t really matter at the end of the day if the movie doing the opinion-splitting turns out to be a major success. Depending on who you ask, 2010’s heist thriller Takers is either fantastic or forgettable, but it indisputably wound up in the red.

Armed with a $32 million budget, co-writer and director John Luessenhop’s star-studded ensemble flick opened at the top of the domestic box office, and ultimately left theaters with $69 million in the coffers. On top of that, Takers earned upwards of $23 million from DVD and Blu-ray sales from the United States alone, so it was much more than a flash in the pan.

via Sony

That being said, your opinion on the fast-paced flick may vary, given that a 28 percent Rotten Tomatoes score is comfortably offset by a 62 percent user rating on the aggregation site with over 100,000 votes being cast. Subpar or superb, then? That’s debatable, but what can’t be argued is that Takers is making off with a bounty on Netflix.

As per FlixPatrol, subscribers have been hooked by watching an elite team of thieves botch an armored car robbery, putting them right in the crosshairs of both law enforcement and organized crime. Idris Elba, Hayden Christensen, Paul Walker, Matt Dillon, and Zoe Saldaña are just some of the big names to appear, with the abundance of star power helping convince those who shell out their Netflix monthly fee that Takers is worth their time.