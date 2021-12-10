A horror classic with 100% on Rotten Tomatoes is a scream on streaming

Sometimes, it’s hard to find a truly perfect horror movie in this day and age. When that happens, it can be better to look to the past for inspiration on what to watch when you truly need a serious scare. Thankfully, one such option is now easily available to view on multiple streaming services.

Curse of the Demon, sometimes known as Night of the Demon, has the rare honor of achieving a perfect rating on Rotten Tomatoes from critics. However, its score with audiences is also incredibly high with an impressive 85 percent. For a movie that was released all the way back in 1957, it’s all the more impressive to see it beating out modern hits like A Quiet Place, The Invisible Man, and Midsommar.

“American professor John Holden (Dana Andrews) arrives in London for a conference on parapsychology only to discover that the colleague he was supposed to meet was killed in a freak accident the day before. It turns out that the deceased had been investigating a cult lead by Dr. Julian Karswell (Niall MacGinnis). Though a skeptic, Holden is suspicious of the devil-worshiping Karswell. Following a trail of mysterious manuscripts, Holden enters a world that makes him question his faith in science.” Synopsis from Rotten Tomatoes

With the film being so old, it’s much harder to find it on something like VHS. With only one European exclusive Blu-Ray release ever happening, it’s wonderful that Curse of the Demon is easier to watch than ever before thanks to streaming services. If you want to see why it’s a beloved horror classic for yourself, Curse of the Demon is available to watch on Prime Video, Vudu, and Apple TV.