A horror franchise that’s just about to unleash an acclaimed reboot gets slammed for wasting its own potential

One of the most frustrating aspects of a brain-teasing horror franchise is sitting back and watching its own potential being flushed down the drain. While a vast majority of successful horror franchises are attached to one or two pointless sequels, other long-standing franchises have erased prior success with their initial movies and generated a plethora of sequels that have unfortunately fallen flat — which has proven to be the case with the Hellraiser series. And despite the upcoming acclaimed reboot on Hulu, folks remain adamant about its lack of quality.

Over on the r/horror subreddit, user u/sundaynightheat99 posted a thought-provoking argument that perfectly showcases the overall disappointment surrounding the chain-binding franchise. In their analysis, u/sundaynightheat99 firstly admitted their status as a sympathizer for the horror film series — but an outpouring of displeasure for the scattered potential in Hellraiser’s nine sequels soon began to spill.

Unsurprisingly, an argument this inviting is bound to attract a world of opinions — especially when it comes to the flock of horror fans that are dying to offer up their hot take on the matter. In the replies, one user agreed with OP over the silliness in the sequels, though praised the material’s brilliance in the comics.

Another commenter perfectly pointed out that unlike other installments in horror franchises, one can simply watch a Hellraiser movie without needing to watch the rest — which is certainly an accomplishment all on its own.

Another passionate franchise fanatic insisted that high hopes for the new reboot are definitely there and that the mishandling of the series’ sequels has undoubtedly been a disappointment.

Luckily for horror fans, the wait for the latest Hellraiser installment is merely just a few days away — and judging by early reviews, Jamie Clayton’s Pinhead certainly has the franchise on lock and ready to be appreciated by all.