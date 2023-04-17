A hotly anticipated horror dubbed a ‘career killer’ does nothing but spike the interest of everyone

It’s been four long years since horror auteur Ari Aster brilliantly spooked moviegoers with the mind-bending cinematic experience Midsommar. In the past, a vast majority of critics and audiences alike declared the project as his best feature film yet, although it’s now worth noting that Beau Is Afraid, Aster’s latest horror film, has arguably attracted the most attention out of all of his genre staples.

Over on Twitter, film critic Jeff Sneider unapologetically insisted that Aster’s newest horror project was a definite “career killer” and not entertaining in the slightest. But if Sneider’s main goal was to deter folks from watching the movie, then his plan undoubtedly backfired. Instead, horror fanatics were quick to take to Twitter to shun the idea that Aster’s career would be killed and proved that their interest in the film had only increased with these remarks.

Beau is Afraid being called a “career killer” pic.twitter.com/WadqADgswX — josh kelly (@fuckjoshkelly) April 14, 2023

This "Beau Is Afraid" is a career-killer shit is so bizarre because, first of all, *any* movie could be a career-killer, even a shamelessly pandering four-quadrant hopeful. But more to the point, no one is pretending this movie isn't what it is: a surreal art film. https://t.co/FYLBSQd5Jm — Mac Rogers (@macwrites) April 14, 2023

All this “career killer” nonsense is only making me more jazzed for Beau is Afraid. The right people seem to be mad and that’s a good sign in my books. — Winslow (@EldritchWinslow) April 15, 2023

Despite the “career killer” accusation, early reviews for Aster’s third feature venture have been promising — with folks happily celebrating the movie’s arthouse vibe and perfectly showcasing the nightmarish story that Aster was hellbent on presenting to his loyal fans. Considering A24 is the production giant behind the project and the fact that they rewarded Aster with the largest budget he’s ever had to work with and have Joaquin Phoenix attached to the film, then it feels fair to say that his career is the farthest thing from dead.

For those interested, Beau Is Afraid arrives in theaters this Friday, April 21.