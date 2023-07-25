A hotly-anticipated supernatural horror yet to debut in theaters is already the highest rated of 2023

These days, it’s becoming more and more difficult to present a heart-stopping horror venture which leaves fans feeling legitimately terrified — especially when you consider the fact that the supernatural sub-genre has been used and abused for some time now. But while other features have struggled to make a monumental impact in the supernatural realm, Australian horror flick Talk to Me is showing no signs of failure — with the hotly-anticipated horror extravaganza already being ranked as the highest-rated horror movie of 2023.

After being acquired and slightly repacked by A24, discussion surrounding the movie hit an all-time high, with the upcoming project making its rounds all over ever-popular platforms such as TikTok and Reddit. As a result, no-nonsense critics and early reviewers have been rewarded with a sample of the A24 feature — with the majority finding favor with the film and helping it become the highest rated of the year over on Rotten Tomatoes.

Image via A24

As it stands, the horror film currently boasts a positively encouraging score of 96 percent, making it Certified Fresh days before the movie has even been released in theaters. This honor will undoubtedly result in a wave of moviegoers flocking to theaters in greater anticipation than before — although it’s probably best to suggest that those who get easily spooked should approach the film with extreme caution.

And with how stacked 2023 has been and will be for horror as a whole, it’s clear that A24’s latest venture is going to fit right in with the rest. So for those itching for an impressive scare, Talk to Me is set to haunt theaters starting this Friday, July 28.