Warner Bros. Discovery threatened to deal another harsh blow to moviemaking as a whole when it considered shelving Coyote vs. Acme for a $30 million tax write-down, eliciting the fury of film fans around the world. Now lead actor Will Forte is offering his two cents.

Coyote vs. Acme is a comedy movie mixing animation with live-action from the Looney Tunes franchise, where Wile E. Coyote decides to sue Acme Corporation, hiring a struggling attorney (Forte) to go up against Wile E.’s former boss (John Cena), now representing Acme.

Warner Bros. Discovery’s initial decision to give Coyote vs. Acme the same fate as Batgirl and Scoob! Holiday Haunt was so severely contested that the studios eventually decided to open it up to outside buyers. Distributors, including the likes of Netflix, Amazon, and Paramount, couldn’t, however, match the $75–$80 million Warner Bros. Discovery was asking for the film, and so Coyote vs. Acme was left in limbo.

Image via Warner Bros.

Forte got the chance to watch it. The SNL alum confessed to his X followers that he expected the film to be “a hunk of junk” since no one seemed interested in giving it a chance, but the outcome was somehow worse. The actor found it “incredible,” which makes the fact that it might never see the light of day, or the dim light of a movie theater, even more soul-crushing. Described by Forte as being “super funny throughout, visually stunning, sweet, sincere, and emotionally resonant in a very earned way,” Coyote vs. Acme continues to attract support from all corners of the culture and entertainment world.

Forte addressed his statement to the cast and crew of the film, saying that Warner Bros. Discovery’s decision, which he “f*cking hates,” is not a reflection of the film’s quality, and that everyone involved should feel very “proud” to be part of “something so special.” “Please know that all the years and years of hard work, dedication, and love that you put into this movie shows in every frame,” the actor concluded.