Disney Plus Just Quietly Removed A Popular Jack Black Movie

Unlike other streaming platforms, Disney Plus doesn’t tend to announce when it’s going to remove any titles beforehand, which can put subscribers at a disadvantage as they don’t get a chance to catch the outgoing content before it’s disappeared. Case in point, this August 1st saw D+ take down a Jack Black family film from its library in the US.

The movie in question is 2010’s Gulliver’s Travels, a reimagining of the classic novel by Jonathan Swift from 20th Century Fox. What’s On Disney Plus noted the film’s removal this weekend, revealing that it’s headed to Hulu instead for a limited period. This is likely due to a pre-existing licensing deal put in place before the studio purchased Fox. Once this deal has expired, though, it’s fully expected to return to D+.

Gulliver’s Travels stars Black as Lemuel Gulliver, who works in a mail-room of a New York newspaper but dreams of being a real reporter. After lying about his extensive travel experience, he gets sent to investigate mysterious disappearances in the Bermuda Triangle – but, once he’s caught in a freak storm, Gulliver finds himself in the land of Liliput, home to a race of tiny people.

This was Black’s second collaboration with director Rob Letterman after 2004’s animated movie Shark Tale. The pair would later team up a third time for 2015’s Goosebumps. Letterman’s last production was 2019’s Detective Pikachu and he’s currently working on a Beyond Good & Evil flick, adapting the beloved video game, for Netflix.

Emily Blunt also features as the Liliputian princess Mary. Another Blunt movie just made its debut on Disney Plus in the form of Dwayne Johnson’s latest blockbuster, Jungle Cruise. So Blunt fans will be bummed to find out that we’ve now lost one of her projects from the site. This only affects the US, however, and Gulliver’s Travels is still available to stream in many other countries.