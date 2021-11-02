A Jean-Claude Van Damme Movie Is Roundhouse-Kicking Its Way Up The Netflix Charts

Once upon a time, Jean-Claude Van Damme was one of the biggest action stars on the planet, using his agility and penchant for roundhouse kicking his enemies square in the face to great effect, headlining a string of box office successes throughout the late 1980s and early 1990s.

However, the hits soon started to dry up when audiences began to grow tired of the repetitive formula, which wasn’t helped by the fact his output at the time was largely terrible. A great case in point is 1997’s Double Team, which saw the Muscles from Brussels team up with Dennis Rodman, a certified basketball legend but most definitely not an actor.

In this movie, JCVD is counter-terrorist agent Jack Paul Quinn, forced out of retirement for the fabled ‘one last job’ when his wife is kidnapped by the villainous Stavros, played by Mickey Rourke on supremely hammy form. Our intrepid hero forms a tenuous alliance with Rodman’s arms dealer Yaz, a performance that landed him deserved Razzies for Worst New Star and Worst Supporting Actor.

Double Team was panned by critics and flopped at the box office, but it’s finally gained some traction on Netflix after being added to the library on the first of last month, where it currently resides as the eighth most-watched title on the platform around the world, as per FlixPatrol.