A Keanu Reeves Sequel Is Dominating Netflix Right Now

Keanu Reeves is one of the most beloved actors in Hollywood and right now his star is in the spotlight once again as we prepare for the fourth entry into the Matrix franchise later this year. However, it isn’t Neo’s exploration of the Matrix that’s making waves on Netflix, instead another film sequel starring Reeves.

Of Reeves’ films, one of the most popular for obvious, violent reasons is John Wick, and right now John Wick 3: Parabellum is dominating Netflix. The third film in the franchise explores more of the unique world of hitmen and women that Wick lives within.

In the first John Wick movie, we simply see a man chasing vengeance for the murder of his dog and the theft of his card, with a dip into the world of assassins. In John Wick 2 we dive into this world head first with Wick’s past forming the narrative for the movie which concludes on a cliffhanger ending.

John Wick 3: Parabellum picks up immediately at the conclusion of the second film and from the starting scene is nonstop action until its conclusion. With perfectly choreographed action, beautiful locations, and the always stellar performances from Keanu Reeves and the rest of the film’s cast, it’s no wonder why this film is so popular today.

Along with a fourth Matrix film coming in the near future, John Wick will be getting a fourth movie sometime in 2022 so there will be plenty more action for fans to dive into in the near future.