A Kristen Stewart Christmas romcom is making Hulu users happy. The Disney-owned streamer managed an important first last December with the release of Happiest Season, which was billed as the very first lesbian festive romantic comedy. It was an instant smash hit for the platform and it seems that it’s become an annual watch for its fans as the film is once again riding up the charts as we race towards Christmas.

As per the latest stats from Flix Patrol, 2020’s Happiest Season is currently the 11th most popular title on Hulu across the world, a slight dip from its position in ninth yesterday. We’d expect it to circulate the service’s top 10 for the remainder of December, though, as Hulu subscribers either rediscover it or discover it for the first time.

From director Clea Duvall, the movie stars Kristen Stewart as Abby, who is planning to propose to her girlfriend Harper (Mackenzie Davis) on Christmas Day, which they’ll be spending with Harper’s family. However, Abby’s special plans are scuppered when Harper reveals she’s yet to come out to her parents and they have to pretend to be just good friends for the holidays.

The film’s central storyline generated some controversy on social media last year, as many viewers resented Harper for forcing Abby to lie about her sexuality, but Stewart’s performance earned a lot of praise. As did the work from Aubrey Plaza as Riley, Harper’s ex who strikes up a bond with Abby, with a lot of folks believing the pair had better chemistry. The terrific ensemble cast also includes Dan Levy, Allison Brie, Victor Garber, and Mary Steenbergen. Due to the first’s success, a sequel is believed to be in the works.

If you’ve yet to check it out for yourself, go stream Happiest Season on Hulu. Elsewhere, Kristen Stewart can be in biopic Diana, in theaters now.