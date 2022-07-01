A landmark 1960s sci-fi makes a surprising splash on Disney Plus

The advent of the streaming age has opened the doors to forgotten films, unsung classics, and underrated gems finding renewed vim and vigor among modern audiences, but that doesn’t mean we’re not surprised to discover 1966’s adaptation of seminal sci-fi story Fahrenheit 451 making a splash on the Disney Plus charts.

As per FlixPatrol, the dystopian tale that was greeted by an underwhelming reception when it first arrived, before going on to become regarded as a misguidedly ambitious cult favorite that had a huge influence on Martin Scorsese, has secured a spot on the Mouse House platform’s global charts, and has even made its way to the summit in Thailand randomly enough.

Fahrenheit 451 might not be lauded as an all-time sci-fi great, but it does hold a unique distinction in the annals of cinematic history by being the first and only English-language picture (as well as the first shot in color) to be directed by the legendary François Truffaut, one of the most important and influential filmmakers in the history of cinema.

Bradbury’s source material has been brought to the screen several times over, but a lot of fans would agree that Truffaut’s is the finest by far. The most recent update of the book-burning epic gathered a bevvy of big names and stylish visuals, but the fact it’s already been forgotten about tells you all you need to know on how history will remember Ramin Bahrani’s version. In short; it’s 1966 or bust, something Disney Plus subscribers are in the midst of finding out firsthand.