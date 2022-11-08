A laughable erotic thriller that went soft with critics manages to keep it up on the Netflix charts

The absolute bare minimum to be expected from an erotic thriller is some light titillation, but the reviews comparing 2014’s Addicted to the cinematic equivalent of an R-rated daytime soap opera is hardly the sort of thing anyone wants to hear.

Not only that, but the movie embarrassingly flopped out with critics in general, as evidenced by a shameful Rotten Tomatoes score of only seven percent. However, it did manage to recoup its thrifty $5 million budget almost three and a half times over at the box office, so it didn’t blow its load completely on both fronts.

via Lionsgate

The story finds Sharon Leal’s successful businesswoman living an idyllic life, but it’s all just a facade as she tries to keep her rampant nymphomania in check. Struggling to walk between both worlds as a high-flying wife, mother, and professional while also seeking out sexual gratification on the side, the two aspects of her existence threaten to collide in most unwanted fashion.

Sexually-charged screentime is always guaranteed to entice the more salacious subset of streaming subscribers, though, with Addicted having stiffened up and flown right by landing an unexpected spot on the Netflix charts. As per FlixPatrol, it’s thrust its way onto the platform’s global rankings in the early stages of the week, even if we’re not sure it’ll be able to keep it up.

There are countless better examples of the steamy subgenre to be found at the push of a button, but that hasn’t prevented a forgotten and almost entirely flaccid feature from mounting an unlikely quest for dominance almost a decade on from its original release.