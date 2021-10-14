A Leonardo DiCaprio Classic Is Charging Up The Netflix Charts

Steven Spielberg, Tom Hanks and Leonardo DiCaprio are three of the very best at what they do, so when the A-list trio teamed up for a breezy crime thriller, we were guaranteed fireworks from the second Catch Me If You Can was first announced in early 2001.

Even the opening credits are of the highest quality, with a sorely underrated John Williams score backing what has to be regarded as one of the 21st Century’s most memorable title sequences. From there, the two leads are every bit as reliable as you’d expect, delivering phenomenal performances as conman Frank Abagnale Jr. and government agent Carl Hanratty.

That being said, it was Christopher Walken who won most of the awards season recognition for his standout turn as Abagnale Sr., landing an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor. Catch Me If You Can would go on to bring in $352 million at the box office and win plenty of praise for its playfulness and lightness of touch, so it was great work all-round.

The movie has dominated Netflix’s most-watched list several times already, and it’s back again as per FlixPatrol. Catch Me If You Can has rocketed up the viewership rankings by almost 40 places, and should realistically claim a place in the Top 20 long before the end of the week.