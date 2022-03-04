A Liam Neeson movie without a single throat punch flies high on Netflix

In any other walk of life, a man on the cusp of his 70th birthday traveling around the world to throat-punch hapless goons for daring to get on the wrong side of him would warrant a call to the authorities, but audiences can’t get enough of watching Liam Neeson do what he does best in a mid budget action thriller.

His recent pandemic-era hot streak that saw Honest Thief and The Marksman top the box office before The Ice Road spent weeks on top of the streaming charts may have come to an end when Blacklight cratered in theaters last month, but there’s a Neeson joint flying high on the Netflix most-watched list this week, and it’s not even an actioner.

As per FlixPatrol, quaint dramatic comedy Made in Italy is currently a Top 20 title on the streaming service, proving that not every Neeson effort to catch fire with subscribers has to involve him wearing a leather jacket and shooting people in the face.

The veteran badass stars as an absent father, who attempts to reconnect with his estranged son (as played by Micheál Richardson) as they partner up to try and restore a rundown villa to former glories. Made in Italy scored a tepid 44% on Rotten Tomatoes, but if you’re looking for something comforting and predictable to whittle away the time, it might just do the trick.

Neeson can always be relied on to draw in a crowd when any of his post-Taken films land on streaming, but it’s not often that they find a second lease of life without a single shot being fired.