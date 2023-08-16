A liberating Hulu original sheds its inhibitions and crosses the divide to become one of Netflix’s Top 10 biggest hits worldwide

The streaming wars seem to be getting more heated by the day, but that can’t be the case seeing as an acclaimed Hulu original has crossed the divide to pastures new and conquered an entirely different platform, with fantastic comic caper Good Luck to You, Leo Grande making a mockery of the on-demand circuit’s intense rivalries.

Per FlixPatrol, the uninhibited tale of a middle-aged woman’s sexual awakening has entered the Top 10 in 20 countries around the world, performing well enough to rank as the ninth top-viewed feature on the global charts. With a Certified Fresh approval rating of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes it’s not an accolade that it doesn’t deserve, although seeing a Hulu exclusive that only premiered last summer making waves on Netflix is a rarity.

Image via Hulu

Emma Thompson netted a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress in the Musical or Comedy category for her incredible turn as a woman ready to explore the sex life she was never afforded during a 30-year marriage following the death of her husband, hiring the titular male escort to assist her with those needs.

It might be a racy romp with plenty of action in the bedroom, but it’s not exactly a romance, with the unique tone painting Good Luck to You, Leo Grande as something entirely different from the usual sexually-charged comedies that Hollywood usually pumps out with reckless abandon, never mind the novelty of having a woman in her 60s playing the lead role, even if it’s anything but a gimmick.