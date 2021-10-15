A Lindsay Lohan Classic Is Dominating Disney Plus

Lindsay Lohan‘s 1998 classic The Parent Trap has found new life on Disney Plus.

The comedy is currently one of the streaming apps Top 10 most-watched films in 18 countries, including Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, and Costa Rica, according to FlixPatrol.

The Parent Trap, a remake of the 1961 film of the same name, follows estranged twins Hallie Parker and Annie James (Lohan) meeting at a summer camp after being separated at a young age due to their parent’s divorce. Upon the discovery, the pair conjure up a plan to switch places, allowing Parker to spend time with her mother and James to do the same with her father for the first time in years.

The film also stars Dennis Quaid, Natasha Richardson, Simon Kunz, Polly Holliday, Kat Graham, and Elaine Hendrix. The Parent Trap was so beloved that it generated $92.1 million worldwide. Lohan’s performance in the film also won her a Young Artist Award for Best Leading Young Actress in a Feature Film.

Since appearing on The Parent Trap, Lohan has starred in other roles, including 2003’s Freaky Friday alongside Jamie Lee Curtis and Mean Girls (2004) with Tina Fey, Rachel McAdams, Amanda Seyfried, and Lacey Chabert. Lohan’s last credited acting role was in 2013’s thriller The Canyons.

The Parent Trap is currently streaming on Disney Plus.