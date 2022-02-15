A live-action ‘Wonder Twins’ movie coming to HBO Max

HBO Max is looking to bolster its DC-related offerings further in the coming years, with news of the service bringing the Wonder Twins into a live-action movie surfacing earlier today.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Wonder Twins film will be coming to HBO Max and is set to be helmed by Adam Sztykiel.

Sztykiel is set to make his DC debut later this year having worked on the highly anticipated film Black Adam. Wonder Twins will see Sztykiel take on both roles of writer and director. The film will be produced by Temple Hill whose previous work includes The Twilight Saga, The Maze Runner, and more.

While the Wonder Twins aren’t household hero names from the DC universe like Batman, Superman, or Wonder Woman, they have existed since 1977. The twins, Zan and Jayna, are alien siblings and both have a unique power which is typically used following their catchphrase “Wonder Twins power, activate!”.

Zan’s power allows him to turn into the shape of water while Jayna can transform into any animal she chooses. Die-hard DC TV fans may have already seen these characters previously in their different occasions appearing in Teen Titans Go!, The Flash, or Smallville.

Aside from the news that the project is happening, there’s no further news to report on when we should expect to see the film hit the streaming service.

You’ll be able to check out Sztykiel’s DC debut Black Adam starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson when it hits theatres on July 29.