A long-awaited sequel heading for a franchise-low box office debut surprisingly named as this month’s most-anticipated movie

How many of them are going to pay for a ticket, though?

It’s been a rough year at the box office for blockbuster sequels, and things don’t seem to be changing in the near future after no less than four returning franchises have been predicted to score record-low opening weekends for their respective franchises, with EXPEND4BLES among the unfortunate quartet.

To be fair, it’s been almost a decade since Sylvester Stallone’s Barney Ross and the rest of the aging action heroes got together to decimate a small army, and that came as part of the saga’s lowest-grossing and worst-reviewed installment that made the fatal mistake of thinking a PG-13 Expendables was a good idea.

Image via Lionsgate

Fortunately, the blood and guts will be back in a big way, even if the film isn’t expected to set the multiplex alight. That being said, Whip Media has conducted a study that determined the fourth Expendables adventure to be the single most-anticipated upcoming release due to land on the big screen.

Per The Wrap, based on viewing intent data, the company’s movie tracking app that boasts more than 26 million registered users around the world has named the geriatric band of mercenaries as the title to beat, although it remains to be seen how many people outlining their excitement for EXPEND4BLES actually show up on opening night to part with their hard-earned cash. Based on the projections, it won’t even be a fraction of that number.