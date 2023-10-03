A long-forgotten Netflix nightmare rises from the grave to weaponize the start of spooky season with a newfound taste for human flesh

It’s October, and you know what that means; virtually every single horror movie available on any streaming service is going to be dug up, dusted off, and revisited at least once, with Netflix’s Don’t Kill Me one of the earliest beneficiaries.

Originally released in 2021, director Andrea De Sica’s tale of doomed romance and forbidden cravings isn’t exactly held up as a barometer of excellence, with a miserly 21 percent audience approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes just one of the many reasons why it’s long since been forgotten by even the most ardent of gorehounds who shell out their monthly subscription fee.

And yet, because it exists as a tale of terror available at the push of the button on a major platform, it’s back with a bloodthirsty vengeance. Per FlixPatrol, Don’t Kill Me has reappeared out of nowhere to make an impressive resurgence on Netflix’s worldwide watch-list, and it might even be in with a chance of cracking the global Top 20 by the end of the week.

Alice Pagani headlines as 19 year-old Mirta, who dies of a drug overdose alongside her boyfriend. However, when she awakens alone, it soon becomes apparent that in order to make the most of her second chance at life (or something approximating it, at least), she needs to consume living humans in order to be granted a stay of execution.

A romantic fantasy horror with added zombies is exactly the sort of thing viewers will be actively seeking out in the buildup to Halloween as the spooky season festivities continue, and it was only days into the month that Don’t Kill Me weaponized it to great effect.