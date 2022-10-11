A ludicrous action extravaganza gets held up as the gloriously over-the-top cult favorite that it truly is

In most cases, the definition of a cult classic tends to be a movie that either underperformed at the box office or found itself greeted with less-than-generous reviews by critics (both on plenty of occasions), only to go on and find long-lasting life and enduring popularity in the years and decades to come.

Based on that criteria, 1991’s Toy Soldiers fits the bill and then some, and it also happens to be fully deserving of the praise it continues to receive. Sure, it’s hardly an all-time classic that holds up particularly well when viewed through a modern lens, but in terms of sheer ridiculously over-the-top action it remains a far-fetched and borderline fantastical delight.

via Tri-Star Pictures

The thunderously stupid synopsis finds a Colombian terrorist holding an entire American high school hostage in the hopes of exchanging the students’ lives for the freedom of his imprisoned father. However, the rebellious teens at the center of the story have other ideas, and decided to take matters into their own hands by mounting a counteroffensive within the walls of Regis preparatory.

True to form, Toy Soldiers could only earn $15 million at the box office, which was admittedly above the $10 million production costs, while a Rotten Tomatoes score of 38 percent is dwarfed by a 66 percent user rating to signify its cult credentials.

Full of nostalgia and cheese in measures that could justifiably be called dangerous, it’s one of those forgotten curios that even longtime fans of shoot ’em up cinema may not even be aware of. Luckily, though, the supporters’ club endures to convert new crowds over to its unique charms.