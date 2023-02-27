A ludicrous D-list shoot ’em up that delivers exactly what you’d expect from the title survives the streaming horde

Choosing a title is one of the most important stages in any movie’s development, and there’s not a thing wrong with picking the most obvious to instantly let audiences know what they’re in for. That being said, we would have liked to see a touch more imagination when it came to settling on the nomenclature for Navy Seals vs. Zombies.

As you no doubt could have guessed, the bargain basement actioner does indeed focus on an elite group of military operatives sent in to mount a retrieval mission for the vice president in Louisiana after contact is lost. Naturally, the soldiers get more than they bargained for when they realize they’ve pitched up right in the midst of an undead apocalypse.

via Anchor Bay Entertainment

Navy Seals vs. Zombies is of the quality you’d expect to see from a low budget shoot ’em up that features Michael Dudikoff in a major role, but whether that’s a good or a bad thing remains entirely up to you. What can’t be argued is that the D-list exercise in self-explanatory silliness has made a surprising surge up the streaming charts.

Per FlixPatrol, the one-note runner and gunner that succeeds only in living up to its title and no more has emerged from the throngs of the zombie uprising to land itself a spot on the iTunes global most-watched charts. Suffice to say, it won’t live long in the memory, but if you want to see Navy Seals go up against zombies, then there literally isn’t a single better motion picture worth recommending based on name alone.