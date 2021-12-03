A marriage-wrecking blockbuster blasts its way up the Netflix charts

What happens when you take two of the most beautiful, popular and highest-paid stars in Hollywood, pair them up for a high concept blockbuster, sit back and watch the sparks fly? Well, it technically ended a marriage, but it also delivers an entertaining blast of big budget entertainment.

The tabloid frenzy surrounding Mr. & Mrs. Smith dominated the buildup to the movie’s release in the summer of 2005, with rumors making the rounds that leads Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s chemistry had a little more to it than a simple case of two great actors getting into character.

Of course, we all know how that turned out in the end, but Mr. & Mrs. Smith as a whole was a resounding success after earning $487 million at the box office, and it remains the second highest-grossing film of Pitt’s career behind only World War Z.

The leads effortlessly elevate the uninspired and derivative setup, which barely maximizes the inherent potential of the premise, but it’s still fun for what it is. Evidently, Netflix subscribers are in firm agreement over the movie’s merits, after Mr. & Mrs. Smith rocketed up the Netflix most-watched list by almost 60 places overnight, and it’ll be eying a spot in the Top 10 by the end of the weekend.