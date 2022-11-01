A mind-melting supernatural horror with a knockout cast unleashes a wave of praise and theories

Although Halloween is now unfortunately over, the cesspool of deliciously satisfying horror films has yet to reach its peak with a multitude of mind-melting supernatural flicks still on display for the massive fandom to enjoy. While some horror features stupidly rely on ridiculous jump scares and nonsensical plots, 2016’s The Autopsy of Jane Doe is undoubtedly in a league of its own.

Dubbed by no-nonsense critics as a “smart, suggestively creepy thriller,” director André Øvredal sought to utilize the film’s star-studded cast—which includes Succession’s Brian Cox and Alpha Dog’s Emile Hirsch—to convey an overly eerie plot of supernatural possession and a bone-chilling autopsy.

Image via Lionsgate

Luckily for Øvredal, the mind-boggling feature obtained a strong fan following and eventually led to an abundance of posts on the r/horror subreddit—with plenty of horror fanatics showering praise upon the indie horror as other eagle-eyed viewers posted intriguing theories regarding the movie in a separate thread.

Regardless of which thread catches your eye, the film’s standout cast performances and enticing plot points are enough to keep fans chatting about the revolutionary flick for years to come, a theme that seems to be common when it comes to possession-fronted horror movies.

The movie’s high-stakes tension is certainly one of its most glaring aspects, which has been successfully echoed on the streaming charts in various countries around the world. Although several years have passed since the movie’s release, its ever-present popularity among fans raises an interesting question as to whether a possible sequel will ever be given the green light.