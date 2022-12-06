A monster-sized mega-flop finally reigns supreme for featuring the hardest shot in cinematic history

Is it the hardest shot in cinematic history? Who’s to say? For our money though, there’s one frame from Godzilla: King of the Monsters that is certainly in the running. The movie itself may have struggled at the box office, but that doesn’t really matter when you have an image as spine-tingling as this.

the hardest shot in cinematic history pic.twitter.com/Q0QOiwBkt9 — Neb | 🏳️‍🌈 (@NebsGoodTakes) December 4, 2022

Seriously, can it get any cooler? It’s a human-piloted, sci-fi plane starring down King Ghidorah with reckless abandon. We can almost hear the squeals of excitement coming from the droves of Godzilla fans around the world. Did we mention the bolt of yellow lighting in the background? If this shot was any crazier, it would start making our heads explode for sure.

It’s a shame then the Godzilla: King of Monsters did so poorly in theaters, but let’s not forget that giant kaiju fights aren’t everyone’s cup of tea. Frankly, It can be hard to sell overgrown lizards, a giant moth, or even a big monkey to the wrong people. Still, as far as we’re concerned this shot is too awesome to ignore, and that’s a good thing.

If you can’t seem to get enough of all types of mega monster madness, check out this supercut of some of the most epic giant creature moments of all time. And remember, who really gets to decide if something is the “hardest” anything these days? We all have different tastes. So go forth, and find the thing that makes you geek out almost as much as an enraged Godzilla fan.