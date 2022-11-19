A monstrously overlooked creature feature corners its terrified prey on streaming

Horror is one of the most consistently popular genres cinema has to offer for a reason, no matter how you prefer your scary stories to be told. Almost everyone has a soft spot for a good old fashioned creature feature, though, which makes it all the more mind boggling that an acclaimed movie literally called The Monster flew so far under the radar nobody even noticed it was there.

The film shot in the summer of 2015, but audiences didn’t get a chance to see the end product until October of the following year. Even then, a very limited theatrical run could only rustle up roughly $75,000 at the box office against production costs of $3 million, while it didn’t make much of a dent in the consciousness of gorehounds everywhere after being made available on-demand.

via A24

Which is a crying shame, because a Certified Fresh Rotten Tomatoes score of 80 percent paints the picture of a hidden gem that needs to be uncovered, which has at least finally been happening on streaming this weekend. As per FlixPatrol, The Monster has emerged from the darkness to scope out a spot on the iTunes global rankings, which is the very least it deserves.

Zoe Kazan plays a recent divorcee taking a road trip with her young daughter to visit the girl’s father in the dead of night, when they end up in a car accident that leaves them dazed and confused. In bad news for them, their car is pretty much totaled, and a journey into the night in an effort to seek help puts them right in the crosshairs of a ravenous beast, forcing them into a fight for their lives. It’s gripping, relentless, and definitely worth tracking down.