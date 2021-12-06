A movie based on a true-life Hollywood scandal wins big on streaming

Us mere mortals love the juicy and salacious world of Hollywood gossip. Folks were understandably thrilled that one of the more notorious scandals — involving a raft of big names — was being turned into a feature film that packed no shortage of acclaimed talent.

The life of Molly Bloom was nothing if not interesting and she decided to take an entirely different career path after her dreams of being an Olympic skier were ended by injury. After getting a job as a bartender, she eventually worked her way up the ladder to start hosting high-stakes poker games out of Los Angeles’ Viper Room that featured some of the biggest stars in town.

How big, you may ask? Tobey Maguire, Leonardo DiCaprio, Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, Macaulay Culkin, Alex Rodriguez and the Olsen twins were just some of the A-listers to have dropped by at one stage or another. Aaron Sorkin wrote and directed Molly’s Game, which saw Jessica Chastain give another tour-de-force performance in the title role, even if it wasn’t quite the awards season favorite many were expecting it to be.

It’s still hugely entertaining, though, and landed Sorkin an Academy Award nomination for Best Adapted Screenplay, with Molly’s Game now finding a new lease of life on streaming. As per FlixPatrol, the dramatization has rocketed up the HBO Max most-watched list to currently reside as high as fourth place.