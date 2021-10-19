A Muppets Christmas Special Is Coming To Disney+ Soon

While spooky season isn’t quite over yet, Christmas is already being teased across entertainment platforms and in many of your favorite decor shops and on social media. Hallmark is starting their holiday movie broadcast this Friday, and other networks are already planning releases soon after.

One of those platforms is Disney Plus, and they’ve got a special treat for fans of the Muppets this Christmas. Next month, a new holiday special, A Muppets Christmas: Letters To Santa, is hitting the streaming platform.

A synopsis for the Christmas Special is as follows:

“In this special, celebrate the season with all your favorite Muppets in this heartwarming and hilarious holiday movie. Whoopi Goldberg, Uma Thurman, Nathan Lane and other sensational guest stars join our fuzzy friends on a wild and wacky Christmas adventure full of side-splitting laughs and memorable music. When Gonzo forgets to mail three letters to Santa, he convinces Kermit and the gang to help him deliver the notes to the North Pole. Along the way, they discover that Christmas is the time to be with those you care about most, as they dash home to make a friend’s Christmas wish come true. Letters To Santa is hours of holiday fun for the entire family!”

The news was first shared by What’s On Disney Plus, and as the synopsis reads, it sounds like our favorite Muppets will be going on an unforgettable holiday adventure that’ll leave us all full of the Christmas spirit.

You can see A Muppets Christmas: Letters To Santa on November 19th, 2021, in the US and UK on Disney Plus.