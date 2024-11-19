A mysterious Spider-Man logo appeared in the wild and now fans think some ‘Beyond The Spider-Verse’ news is upon us

Sometimes movie news drops out of nowhere and pleasantly surprises fans, but other times there are signs. In the case of Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, there might quite literally be signs that some kind of news or update is on the horizon.

Recommended Videos

Beyond the Spider-Verse will be the third film in the hit animated Spider-Man movie series, and a direct sequel to 2023’s megahit Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse. Right now, the movie has no release date, but that could all be about to change, at least according to some fans.

A massive Spider-Man logo crafted in lights has been attached to the side of a building in Chelsea, New York. The logo was first posted to the r/Spiderman SubReddit on Nov. 18, 2024, and other posts in the time since have seemingly confirmed its existence.

It doesn’t take a genius to know where the logo comes from. The lighting fixture is identical to Miles Morales’ Spider-Man logo in the first two animated movies. Of course, there were no other identifiable features put up alongside the logo display, so there’s no way of knowing exactly what it means right now.

Since it was first posted to Reddit, many fans have taken the sign as an indication that the promotion cycle for Spider-Man: Across Beyond the Spider-Verse is set to start soon, and really that’s the most obvious thing it could mean. That is, unless someone in that building is just a really big fan of Spider-Man, but we’d guess it’s probably the former. So far only one of these logos has been spotted, but it is possible there could be more, so be on the lookout for any others that might appear in a (friendly) neighborhood near you in the coming days.

Nobody knows exactly when Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse will be released. The last rumor that it had been delayed until 2027 were quickly shut down, but no insight into its actual release date was offered. All we know is that there’s going to be Tom Holland’s fourth Spider-Man movie dropping in 2026, so we expect it will be here before then. Of course, we don’t know for sure.

Photo via Sony Pictures

If the movie is going to be released sometime next year, it would make sense to start promoting it before the year is over. The latest addition to this series, Across the Spider-Verse, was released in June of 2023, but as you’d expect, the hype has somewhat fizzled out since then. That’s not a problem though, all it will take is one announcement or trailer to get the excitement back.

Across the Spider-Verse concluded with a massive cliffhanger moment that is expected to be picked up immediately in its sequel. It’s because of this ending that fans have been scrambling to find any information about when Beyond the Spider-Verse will be here, or if we’re any closer to finding some form of resolution to the last film’s jaw-dropping final moments.

Hopefully, in the coming days, we get the rundown on what this logo means, and with any luck, it will come alongside an announcement. Still, we should also expect that perhaps whoever owns that Chelsea building is simply a Miles Morales superfan. If you haven’t yet seen Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, then you can stream the animated movie on Netflix right now.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy