A new ‘Black Adam’ toy might have just spoiled a major plot point of the film

Warning: This article contains mild spoilers for Black Adam

A new toy for the upcoming DC film Black Adam has seemingly given away secrets related to its new villain.

The new Sabbac mega-figure from McFarlane Toys is now available to view on its website. In this, a description of the character can be read, but be warned it does include some mild spoilers for the film.

According to this description, Sabbac will be a military intergang leader that has been possessed by a demon, which would make sense given his stark look. It also shares information about the strength of the character claiming his power is on par with that of Black Adam’s,

“Determined to take over Kahndaq and maybe the whole world, Sabbac must be stopped, and the fiercely autonomous Black Adam may need the help of some unlikely allies to outmatch him.”

This new info is the deepest look into Sabbac yet and provides fans with further context for how the character will be represented on screen. Of course, it does also seemingly spoil some key story points from the film.

While it is not perfect, the origins of Sabbac in Black Adam appear to be similar to those in DC Comics. This news should go down well for long-time fans of the character.

Right now it isn’t clear how else the film will pay homage to its comic book origins but fans don’t have long to wait before they can see it themselves. Black Adam is currently scheduled to arrive in theaters on Oct. 21.