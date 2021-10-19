A New Comedy Horror Is Dominating Netflix

A newly released Norwegian comedy horror is currently making history this week on Netflix.

According to FlixPatrol, The Trip is a top ten film in 41 countries including the United States, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Columbia, and Costa Rica. It follows an estranged couple named Lars (Aksel Hennie) and Lisa (Noomi Rapace) as they go to a remote cabin under the appearance of trying to repair their marriage. While the pair plan to kill each other, they receive unexpected visitors and encounter even more danger.

One particular incident where Lars and Lisa attempt to take each other out occurs almost immediately upon entering the cabin. The couple, which has been bickering over every little thing, experiences a tense dinner before parting ways, or so it seems. While laying down his loot, Lars is sneakily headed up the stairs, hammer in hand, waiting to strike Lisa. But his plan backfires after Lisa tasers him in the neck.

The Trip also stars, André Eriksen, Atle Antonsen, Christian Rubeck, Tor Erik Gunstrom, Askel Hennie, Stig Frode Henriksen, and Nils Ole Oftebro.Tommy Wirkola’s film was based on a screenplay that Wirkola and Nick Ball, John Niven wrote. Following its release, the movie received rave reviews from critics and fans alike.

The Trip is now streaming on Netflix.