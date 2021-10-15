A New Documentary Explores The Truth Behind Hit Movie The Conjuring

Horror fans are getting a treat as a new documentary explores the real-life events behind the hit 2013 horror film The Conjuring.

The documentary, called Bathsheba: Search for Evil, follows the real-life adventures of Lorraine and Ed Warren, played by Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson in the movie. It focuses more on the ghost of a witch named Bathsheba Sherman.

The place where The Conjuring happened is a real-life house and the owners say it’s still haunted. Anyone who was interested could have purchased the property for $1.2 million.

The two-part documentary will air on the Canadian network T+E as part of its Halloween Creep Week.

The official synopsis says “This special follows the chilling true story of Bathsheba Sherman, a witch made famous by the hit horror film, The Conjuring. The special delves into the true tales that served as inspiration for the film with in-depth and extensive interviews with the Perron family.”

This isn’t the only documentary involving this particular ghost story. The Sleepless Unrest: The Real Conjuring Home follows a team of paranormal investigators staying in the house.

That team said staying in the house “really messed up the whole team’s psyche.”

Here’s co-director Kendall Whelpton describing the experience.