A New Documentary Explores The Truth Behind Hit Movie The Conjuring
Horror fans are getting a treat as a new documentary explores the real-life events behind the hit 2013 horror film The Conjuring.
The documentary, called Bathsheba: Search for Evil, follows the real-life adventures of Lorraine and Ed Warren, played by Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson in the movie. It focuses more on the ghost of a witch named Bathsheba Sherman.
The place where The Conjuring happened is a real-life house and the owners say it’s still haunted. Anyone who was interested could have purchased the property for $1.2 million.
The two-part documentary will air on the Canadian network T+E as part of its Halloween Creep Week.
The official synopsis says “This special follows the chilling true story of Bathsheba Sherman, a witch made famous by the hit horror film, The Conjuring. The special delves into the true tales that served as inspiration for the film with in-depth and extensive interviews with the Perron family.”
-
-
-
MORE FROM THE WEB
This isn’t the only documentary involving this particular ghost story. The Sleepless Unrest: The Real Conjuring Home follows a team of paranormal investigators staying in the house.
That team said staying in the house “really messed up the whole team’s psyche.”
Here’s co-director Kendall Whelpton describing the experience.
“Day three we start getting worn down, day four you can’t sleep because things are happening, there’s a lot of activity in the house. Coming out of the experience, when you go home, you’re still thinking you’re in the house, you’re attached to the house. You have an overwhelming sense to go back to the house. It’s a different beast than I’m used to. I’ve done over 500 locations and I’ve only stayed at about 4 of them and doing a long amount of time like this is a different experience.”