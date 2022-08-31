A new fan theory may have just fixed ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

Thor: Love and Thunder was far off being Marvel’s best-reviewed or highest-grossing film, with audiences not entirely convinced by it for a myriad of reason, but a new fan theory may just fix that.

Sitting not so prettily in the mid-60s on Rotten Tomatoes, Love and Thunder did not get the reception at all like its predecessor Ragnarok and there’s been plenty of talk online as to why that is. Particular criticism went to its tone, with the comedy rapid fire without too many memorable hits. But maybe there is a method to the madness, thanks to a new theory shared on Reddit.

What if the wackiness got dialed up to 11, not because it is really that off-kilter, but instead because it’s Korg being an unreliable narrator? Yep, the lovable rock man is behind it all.

The theory goes in detail, pointing out Korg literally being a talking face for the majority of the movie, the film opening with Korg telling a story to a bunch of children (in a film where children later get the powers of Thor), and also explains the bizarre Stormbreaker and Mjolnir love story antics.

If it really is that Love and Thunder is just a tall tale being told to the children of Asgard, it definitely excuses some of the more poorly received parts of the film. Zeus being a walking, talking Greek stereotype in particular seems more like something done to entertain kids.

Or, maybe the film just isn’t as thunderous as it aimed to be. Director Taika Waititi caught lightning in a bottle for Ragnarok, and that type of thing isn’t always replicated in further sequels. Regardless, there’ll be further journeys with the Norse god of thunder in the Marvel Cinematic Universe down the line.

Thor: Love and Thunder is set to release on Disney Plus on Sept. 8.