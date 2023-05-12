A new horror franchise is in the works from ‘The Conjuring’ producer Tony DeRosa-Grund

With its 2013 debut, The Conjuring helped hook a legion of supernatural horror enthusiasts on its franchise, which has already spawned several more films, including one that will make you rethink your collection of vintage dolls. So, after the success of the 1970s paranormal horror franchise starring Ed and Lorraine Warren, which took viewers on an endless terrifying demonic horror ride, producer Tony DeRosa-Grund and Cinedigm have joined forces to create a new paranormal horror franchise branded The Haunted.

As reported by Deadline, a preliminary synopsis reads: “The Haunted franchise starts with one family’s dark and terrifying real-life preternatural experiences, which intersect with historical facts and legends surrounding a young pregnant woman accused by her father of being a witch. That convergence places the family in impending mortal danger”.

According to Deadline, DeRosa-Grund said that, as he did with The Conjuring, he plans to build the world of The Haunted through “sequels, historical prequels, and spin-offs.” “Having created, produced, and written the story for the original The Conjuring, I can say, with absolute clarity and certainty, that The Haunted is exponentially better, truer, and more terrifying,” the film producer stated.

As the original President and Chief Executive Officer of Archie Comics‘ film and television division, Tony DeRosa-Grund knows a thing or two about creating and leading a successful franchise. Since then, he has held the position of Executive Chairman at Evergreen Media.

If DeRosa-Grund’s partnership with Cinedigm pans out, he’ll have another horrifying hit on his hands.

Tom Owen, CEO of Cinedigm/Bloody Disgusting, stated: “We are thrilled to be collaborating with Tony DeRosa-Grund, a modern master of the horror genre, on The Haunted franchise. Based on true-life events, these films will take audiences on a wild and terrifying journey into the world of the paranormal, unlike any other ever seen before in film. We are confident, The Haunted, will set a new bar for horror movies and will absolutely resonate with horror enthusiasts, as well as every other audience quadrant.”