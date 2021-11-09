A New Murder Mystery Is Killing It On Netflix

There are several instances when films are based on true stories. From romance to true crime and everything in between, fans love knowing there’s a genuine aspect to stories being told. There’s an authentic look at a person or an event that existed or happened, and seeing what lens those stories are told through is an exciting experience.

However, it gets emotional when those stories are true crime stories, and one of those real crime films is topping Netflix charts this week. Yara, an Italian crime drama that tells the heartbreaking story of Yara Gambirasio.

The synopsis for the movie is as follows:

“The murder of 13-year-old Yara Gambirasio upsets the town of Brembate di Sopra. To bring the culprit to justice, the prosecutor Letizia Ruggeri has traces of DNA as her only clue.”

Gambirasio’s story is tragic and heartbreaking, and it shocked those who knew her. The gymnast was murdered after a visit to her gym; her family became alarmed when she didn’t return home after an errand. While the case was hard to solve, someone was found guilty of her murder and was sentenced to life in prison.

FlixPatrol shows that the film is in the Netflix top ten in several countries and is the 4th most popular movie on the entire platform globally. You can watch Yara on Netflix now.