A new Stephen King adaptation is coming to Netflix this October

A piece of Stephen King‘s writing getting adapted for the screen has effectively become life’s third certainty at this rate; indeed, the Steven King adaptation train has been full speed ahead for almost fifty years now, having kicked off with 1976’s Carrie all the way up to Firestarter just a few months ago.

And now, Netflix is gearing up for its own adaptation in the form of Mr. Harrigan’s Phone, a film based on King’s novella of the same name, which will be dialing up Netflix queues on Oct. 5 later this year.

Mr. Harrigan’s Phone is a coming-of-age story that follows a young boy by the name of Craig, who befriends and bonds with a man known as Mr. Harrigan, a billionaire who shares Craig’s love of books. After Mr. Harrigan’s death, Craig discovers that he’s still able to communicate with him via a cellular phone.

The film boasts some star power on all sides of the camera, with John Lee Hancock serving as the writer and director, and backed by producers Ryan Murphy (American Horror Story) and Blumhouse Productions (The Black Phone, Halloween Ends). Jaeden Martell (It, Knives Out) will portray Craig, while Donald Sutherland (The Undoing, The Hunger Games series of films) will make his turn as the titular Mr. Harrigan. Elsewhere, Kirby Howell-Baptiste (The Sandman) will also appear as Ms. Hart, a teacher and ally of Craig.

Also among the cast are Joe Tippett, Peggy J. Scott, Cyrus Arnold, Thomas Francis Murphy, and Colin O’Brien.